Birthday celebration: Activist rebukes Gov. Yahaya Bello

Saturday, June 19, 2021 9:37 pm


Idris Miliki: condemns birthday celebration by Yahaya Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution CHRCR, Comrade Idris Abdul Miliki, has described the recently held birthday celebration of Gov. Yahaya Bello as a private business that was funded with public funds.

Miliki, who made this known on Saturday in a statement he made available to the media in Lokoja, the State capital, described the situation as worrisome.

He accused Bello of not embarking on projects that have direct positive effects on people.

”Birthday celebration by an individual, country or even an institution is a reflection of life, evaluation of achievements, stock taking and thanks giving.

“The live television activities that were witnessed during the 46th birthday ceremony of the governor of Kogi State were worrisome.

“More importantly when such activities were not and have never been associated with any direct benefits to Kogi State; such as commissioning of projects, visitation to orphanage homes, projects sites etc etc.

“How many projects has the governor initiated and commissioned on a live television? It therefore shows clearly that it was a private business at public expense which is regrettable and unfortunate.

“As at today, and in the 21st century, Kogi State has no television of its own. Despite that, the Bello government has received not less than Four hundred billion Naira.

“The colossal amount is being spent on national and privately owned television stations without direct benefits to kogi State and its people”. the human rights activist concluded.

