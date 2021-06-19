Bye-election: PDP wins Kaduna Assembly seat

Bye-election: PDP wins Kaduna Assembly seat

Saturday, June 19, 2021 11:53 pm


 

PDP logo

PDP logo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Usman Baba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Dr Mohammed-Nuruddin Musa, who declared the result on Saturday in Zaria, said Baba won the election with 9,113 votes.

He defeated his closest contender, Malam Musa Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 7, 404 votes.

The returning officer also said that Malam Anas Abdullahi of the ADC had 62 votes; Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election followed the declaration of the seat as vacant by the state House Assembly in April.

This was due to the failure of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Aminu Shagali to participate in legislative activities for more than 360 days.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa 31 mins ago

    Would-be couples to do drug test — Marwa
    President Buhari and other leaders at the 59th Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday. 35 mins ago

    Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to exert ‘pressure on Mali’ to return to civilian rule
    President Buhari 43 mins ago

    Buhari: Agitators for secession ignorant of history
    Osolana: dumps APC for PDP to contest Agege Council poll 52 mins ago

    Lagos LG Poll: Osolana, APC chairmanship aspirant, defects to PDP
    Umaru Mohammed showing how he hide rifles and ammunition being transported to bandits/kidnappers along the highways all across the North and Southwest part of the country 1 hour ago

    Revealed: Umar Mohammed, the 60-year-old transporter of rifles, ammunition for kidnappers (+photos)
    FILE: South East Governors at a meeting 2 hours ago

    South-East leaders disown secessionist agitators, reaffirm commitment to ‘one Nigeria’
    APC Logo 2 hours ago

    LG primaries: Lagos APC Appeal Committee submits report
    Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    2023: Kogi Elders Forum declares support for Yahaya Bello, tasks FG on projects