Customs intercepts 1,427 of tramadol, other unregistered drugs in Lagos

Saturday, June 19, 2021 2:30 pm


Customs personnel

File: Nigerian Customs personnel

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, has commended the Comptroller of the Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Mallanta Ibrahim Yussuf, over the seizure of 1, 427 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products shipped into the country in a container

The Public Relations Officer, Apapa Area Command, Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC), Abubakar Usman, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday said the intercepted container was laden with 144 cartons of 200mg Tramadol tablets; one carton of 100mg Tramadol tablets, 958 cartons of Septran (Co-Trimoxazole), 180 cartons of CAC – 100 Plus Effervescent Tablets and 144 cartons of Oxytocin Injection.

According to Usman, the unregistered pharmaceutical products were contained in container No. GESU 6642430 (1×40 FT) containing 1,427 cartons.

He noted that in what was described as ‘a sterling performance’, CG Ali praised Yussuf for exercising due diligence on the interception and seizure of the banned items.

In a commendation letter, signed by Comptroller K. A. Olusemire, the Comptroller General was quoted as saying: “By this act, you have demonstrated zero tolerance attitude for corruption and other vices in line with the policy thrust of this administration.

The letter also commended all officers of the Command for the laudable feat.

