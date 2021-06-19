How DPO escaped death from Edo vigilance group members – AIG

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, has called for the called for strict supervision and regulation of the activities of members of the State Security Network (Vigilante), operating in Edo State.

This is even as he called on the State Commissioner of Police to profile all members of the Vigilante, in order to avoid a situation where criminals infiltrate their ranks.

Akinyomade made the call on Tuesday, during a meeting with the leaders and members of the Vigilante operating in the State.

The meeting was sequel to an incident of murder, arson and sporadic shooting at Ugonoba Community, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the State.

The AIG explained that on Sunday 13 June, 2021, the Police received information that the house of the leader of Ugonoba Community was set ablaze by hoodlums over the murder of a member of the said community, following which operatives from Okhauhie Division were immediately mobilized to the scene.

“While the Divisional Police Officer was addressing the aggrieved youths of the community, members of the Edo State Security Network (Vigilante) operating in the area arrived in two Sienna buses and a Mercedes Benz car and started shooting sporadically.

“In the process, the DPO, two other Policemen and an unspecified number of civilians sustained gunshot injuries,” he explained.

The AIG who directed that the case be thoroughly investigated and all those involved in the shooting incident be brought to book, disclosed that a training programme will be organized for the vigilante members to enable them work hand in hand with the Police, especially in the area of intelligence gathering and operational duties.

While acknowledging the contributions of the vigilante members in aiding the Police in the fight against crime and criminality, the AIG however maintained that they are not to permitted to operate detention camps,

He directed that all suspects arrested by the local operatives should be immediately handed over to the Police for diligent investigation and possible prosecution, warning that the Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any vigilante member who involves himself in illegal duty or other criminal activities.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Sectional Heads from the Edo State Police Command and the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security.