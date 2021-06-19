Iconic designs of Architect Fola Alade who dies at 87

By Raheem Akingbolu

Chief Isaac Fola Alade, FNIA, D.Sc, OFR, a foremost Nigerian Architect, who designed the National Stadium Lagos, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Federal Secretariat Lagos, Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies building, Kuru, Plateau State and several other iconic buildings died on Friday at the age of 87.

*He was the first Architect in Nigeria to receive the national honors award of the officer of the federal republic (O.F.R.)

*At a little above 40 in 1976, he was already a Super Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works

*He was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the Federal University of Port Harcourt in 1990

*He was the brain child of what is today known as ‘Rag Day’ among students of institutions of higher learning.

*He was former chairman, Board of Directors of WAPCO Cement

*He was former President, Christ’s School Ado Ekiti

*He was former President of Ekiti Association, Lagos

* He was former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the then Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti

Selected Works of Architect Isaac Fola Alade

Chief Isaac Fola Alade, OFR designed, planned and supervised the construction of the following projects most of which were recorded during his employment in public service. Some of these are listed:

Land Titles Appeal Courts, Western State, Ibadan – 1965-66

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo – 1965-66

Emergency War Projects (Hospitals, Schools, barracks, dockyards, landing strips) during the Nigerian civil war – 1968-70

Armed Forces Rehabilitation and Training Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, including a Millitary Hospital and Crafts Centre – 1968-70

Supervised the construction of the National Stadium, Surulere ready for the 2nd All African Games in January – 1971-73

Office of the Head of State and Council of Chambers,Dodan Barracks – 1971-72

National Sports Institute, National Stadium, Surulere – 1974-75

The Twin Federal Secretariat, Ikoyi, then the largest building in West Africa – 1972-75

Forty one military projects spread across the country – 1970-1979

Nigerian Embassy buildings in fourteen countries( within and outside the African continent) 1970-1976

The Prototype Federal Secretariats in all nineteen State capitals in Nigeria – 1973-76

Satellite Town, Lagos – 1975-78

Heads of States, Federal Government Guest Houses, Bishop Oluwole, VI – 1974-75

New Ministry of External Affairs, Marina, Lagos – 1975-76

Re-design and conversion of Tafawa Balewa Square Complex, Phase II into a Shopping Complex and Office Suites – 1975-78

Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos – 1978-79

Creek (Millitary) Hospital in Ikoyi – 1977-79

Federal Goverment College, Ijanikin, Lagos among other Federal Government Colleges – 1978-80

Prototype 12 storey block of five flats, the Bar Beach Towers, replicated at Creek Hospital, Mulliner Rd, Ikoyi, 2nd Ave, Ikoyi, and near NTA on Awolowo Road, and Eric Moore Towers – 1977-79

Ife University Teaching Hospital Complex – 1980-83

Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, University of Ibadan – 1982-84

University of Maiduguri – 1982-85

NITEL Exchanges in Ondo State, in Ido Ani, Akure, Ikole, Ikere, Ifon, Aramoko – 1980-84

First Bank of Nigeria, Akure – 1984-85

West African Portland Cement Head Office, Alausa – 1987-90

Prototype Federal Secretariat (Plot 4) – Fola Alade Prototype – 1987 till date

Professional and Technical Adviser for the Master Planning the new Nigerian Universities and Higher institutions – 1975-77