LG primaries: Lagos APC Appeal Committee submits report

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Electoral Appeal Committee set up to address various complaints arising from the May 29 local government primary election in Lagos State has submitted its report.

The committee was headed by Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Saturday that the report was submitted to the APC State Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.

Oladejo said that the committee, which sat for three weeks, entertained 125 petitions resulting from the outcome of the primaries ahead of the July 24 council polls.

According to him, the chairman of the committee reported that the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, spate of violence and inconclusive procedures.

“The committee recommended a consensus process, as provided for by the party’s constitution, with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders,” he said.

The spokesman said that the committee admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

Oladejo said that the APC state caretaker chairman appreciated the painstaking efforts and the thoroughness of the committee in the discharge of its assignment.

He said Balogun assured that the party would avail itself of its informed recommendations to effectively conclude the party nominations for the elections.

Oladejo said that the chairman commended the efforts of the party leadership at ward, local and state levels to initiate reconciliation process for the party to approach the coming elections as a united family.

He said that other members of the committee were Ayo Alli-Balogun (Secretary), Alhaji Akeem Apatira, Mr Yemi Adesina and Chief Tajudeen Amusa, as members.