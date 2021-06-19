LG primaries: Lagos APC Appeal Committee submits report

LG primaries: Lagos APC Appeal Committee submits report

Saturday, June 19, 2021 10:01 pm


APC Logo

APC flag

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Electoral Appeal Committee set up to address various complaints arising from the May 29 local government primary election in Lagos State has submitted its report.

The committee was headed by Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Saturday that the report was submitted to the APC State Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.

Oladejo said that the committee, which sat for three weeks, entertained 125 petitions resulting from the outcome of the primaries ahead of the July 24 council polls.

According to him, the chairman of the committee reported that the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, spate of violence and inconclusive procedures.

“The committee recommended a consensus process, as provided for by the party’s constitution, with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders,” he said.

The spokesman said that the committee admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

Oladejo said that the APC state caretaker chairman appreciated the painstaking efforts and the thoroughness of the committee in the discharge of its assignment.

He said Balogun assured that the party would avail itself of its informed recommendations to effectively conclude the party nominations for the elections.

Oladejo said that the chairman commended the efforts of the party leadership at ward, local and state levels to initiate reconciliation process for the party to approach the coming elections as a united family.

He said that other members of the committee were Ayo Alli-Balogun (Secretary), Alhaji Akeem Apatira, Mr Yemi Adesina and Chief Tajudeen Amusa, as members.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Osolana: dumps APC for PDP to contest Agege Council poll 5 mins ago

    Lagos LG Poll: Osolana, APC chairmanship aspirant, defects to PDP
    Umaru Mohammed showing how he hide rifles and ammunition being transported to bandits/kidnappers along the highways all across the North and Southwest part of the country 14 mins ago

    Revealed: 60-year-old transporter of rifles, ammunition for kidnappers (+photos)
    FILE: South East Governors at a meeting 1 hour ago

    South-East leaders disown secessionist agitators, reaffirm commitment to ‘one Nigeria’
    Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    2023: Kogi Elders Forum declares support for Yahaya Bello, tasks FG on projects
    Idris Miliki: condemns birthday celebration by Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    Birthday celebration: Activist rebukes Gov. Yahaya Bello
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 2 hours ago

    United Nations: Buhari congratulates Guterres, Mohammed on second tenure
    Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya 2 hours ago

    COAS Yahaya to troops: Let’s wipe off remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP
    Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Sen. Uche Ekwunife, 3 hours ago

    Anambra 2021: Why I cannot dump Sen. Ekwunife for another PDP aspirant – Ezeife