No COVID -19 death in Nigeria in two weeks – NCDC

Saturday, June 19, 2021 2:08 pm


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC:

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria did not record any death from COVID-19 in the last 14 consecutive days, maintaining the death toll of 2,117.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said this through its verified website on Saturday morning.

It, however, said infection rate was rising, reporting 13 additional cases as of June 18, 2021.

According to it, the new cases are from Delta, with nine cases, while Gombe and Rivers, two cases each.

The agency noted that five people were discharged after successful treatment at isolation centres across the country.

It added that 163,540 patients were discharged from hospitals and isolation centres across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that the country had successfully tested 2,231,409 samples.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

According to the centre, the additional new cases of coronavirus cases bring all-time cases in the country to 167,155.(NAN)

