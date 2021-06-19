Revealed: 60-year-old transporter of rifles, ammunition for kidnappers (+photos)

Umaru Mohammed, a 60 year -old man was among the suspects paraded by the police on Wednesday in Abuja over cases of kidnappings going on in various parts of the country.

While parading the suspect, Frank Mba, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force said the 60-year -old and members of his gang were not involved in direct kidnapping.

But they facilitated the crime by acting as ‘logistic manager’ for kidnappers.

According to him, Umar was a key transporter of rifles and ammunition to bandits/kidnappers operating along the highways across the Northern and Southwest parts of the country.

He transported the guns hidden in a specially devised compartment in his car and was able to deceive security operatives before he was eventually busted.