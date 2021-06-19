Truck crushes 2 to death in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

Two persons were crushed to death by a truck on Friday evening along Dangote- Ibeshe road in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi, quoting eyewitnesses, said the truck driver drove recklessly, left his lane and faced the motorcycle, thereby crushing both the rider and his passenger to death.