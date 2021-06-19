United Nations: Buhari congratulates Guterres, Mohammed on second tenure

United Nations: Buhari congratulates Guterres, Mohammed on second tenure

Saturday, June 19, 2021 9:28 pm


Antonio Guterres, UN chief

Antonio Guterres, UN chief: elected for second term

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second-term in office, and extension of Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian leader congratulated the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience.

He expressed the hope that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people would gain more speed and results.

According to him, Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

The president extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad.

He prayed that the almighty God wiould grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.

