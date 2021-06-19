Voter apathy characterise bye-election in Kaduna

Saturday, June 19, 2021 2:40 pm


Electoral officers waiting for voters in Chikaji Ward During Sabon Gari bye election

By Mustapha Yauri

Low turnout of voters has characterized Saturday’s State Assembly bye-election in Sabin Gari constituency of Zaria  town in Kaduna state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat occupied by Aminu Shagali, member representing the constituency, was declared vacant in April, after he was alleged to have absconded from activities of the assembly for more than 360 days.

Security operatives and election officials  were at the polling units as early as possible, with  accreditation and voting starting  simultaneously at various polling units by 8.30am.

Electoral officers had to wait for voters in most polling units as a result of the low turnout.

However, the exercise was  generally peaceful in most of the polling units visited by NAN.

Speaking on the cause of the poor turnout of voters, Malam Idris Lawal, a politician said most people thought  the election would not start as scheduled.

Lawal, who is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said they would reach out to the electorate to remind them about the exercise before the close of voting.

Similarly, Aminu Ado, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  expressed optimism that the number of voters would increase later in the day.

The election is holding in seven wards, namely include Chikaji, Muchia, Jushin Waje, Hanwa, Dogarawa, Unguwan Gabas and Zabi.

No fewer than 128,051 registered voters are expected to participate in the exercise, for which five political parties  fielded candidates, according to INEC.

The political parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Redemption Party (PRP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

