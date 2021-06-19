Yahaya Bello unveils website to showcase achievements in Kogi

By Lizzy Okoji

The Kogi State government has launched an e-compendium, a special website to showcase the achievements, projects, news, and events of Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration.

The State government unveiled the e-compendium during the award night held in commemoration of Yahaya Bello’s birthday in Lokoja.

Moses Okezie, Director, Strategy and Research to the governor, who unveiled the web compendium, said it was designed to bring to fore all that the governor have been doing for the development of the state.

Okezie said that the fact-based online platform will enable Nigerians and the entire world to have first-hand knowledge and proof of all the governor has achieved.

He urged Nigerians to click www.kogipedia.com, a platform he described as a center of knowledge.

“The Presentation of the e-compendium is not just a celebration but to prove to Nigerians that governor Yahaya Bello is a massive performer and a goal getter.

“It shows the state and its positions in all aspects before governor Yahaya Bello became governor, and the achievements recorded from January 2016 when he assumed office till date.

“The e-compendium provides evidences which corroborate statistics from reliable sources that Kogi is the safest state, leads in under five mortality rate, leads in transparency.

“Second lowest in crime rate as revealed by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBC), one and only state in the North that has climb above poverty average.

“Kogi used to house factories for Boko Haram, there were 250 kidnappings before 2016, bank robberies were a norm that led to banks closing their branches in the local governments and attacks on DSS office, among others.

“But as soon as governor Bello took over in 2016, all of them came to an abrupt stop and instead of deteriorating, the situation of the state became better,” Okezie said.

He added that the e-compenduim would afford everybody the opportunity to see what governor Yahaya Bello has done in raising the bar of leadership.

“It is not just talk, but actions clear and visible for all to see,” Okezie said.