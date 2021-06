2021 UTME: JAMB delists 25 CBT centres for poor performance (full list)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 25 Computer-Based Exam Centres (CBT) across the country for poor performance at the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held nationwide on Saturday, June 19.

A statement issued on Sunday, in Abuja, by Dr Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson for JAMB, said the de-listed centres failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME held for applicants.

“Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,” Benjamin said.

The delisted centres were in 11 states and the FCT, with Lagos having the highest at 6, followed by Kaduna 4, Edo 3, Ondo 2, Plateau 2, FCT 2, and Oyo, Osun, Delta, Benue, Imo, Nasarawa, having one each.

He gave the names of the delisted centres and their states as follows: