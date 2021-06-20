4 simple techniques you overlook that can reduce your HBP

Meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery and deep breathing exercises are powerful relaxation techniques and stress-busters,” Dr Okechukwu Anthony, a cardiologist, has explained. These, according to him, are critical to preventing and treating High Blood Pressure (HBP).

Anthony told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday in Abuja that inadequate or poor-quality sleep “could negatively affect people’s mood, their mental alertness, energy level and their physical health.”

Definition of terms:

-Meditation is a practice where an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.

-Progressive muscle relaxation is a method that helps relieve that tension. In progressive muscle relaxation, you tense a group of muscles as you breathe in, and you relax them as you breathe out. You work on your muscle groups in a certain order. When your body is physically relaxed, you cannot feel anxious.

-Guided Imagery. It is a technique in which a person focuses on positive images in his or her mind. It can help people reach a relaxed, focused state and help reduce stress and give a sense of well-being.