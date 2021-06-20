CNPP slams Yahaya Bello over ‘nonchalant’ attitude to governance of Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Kokoja

The Kogi chapter of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP, has accused the Governor Yahaya Bello of displaying a nonchalant attitude to the economic challenges being faced by the people of the state.

The party noted that the Governor has not paid attention to the ‘serious hunger’ afflicting the people of the State.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Kabir Muhammed and Secretary, Mouktar Atima, CNPP said the only visible achievements of the Bello-led administration is its proven expertise in organizing birthday parties and photo-ops with celebrities.

CNPP noted that the recent consumer price index report released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week Tuesday should be of serious concern to Kogi state government.

“Last week, NBS report showed that food prices were highest in Kogi state in the month of May. Same report showed that neighbouring Edo and Ekiti states recorded lowest increase in the same month.

“The latest NBS report makes it fourth month in a row that Kogi is topping the unenviable chart as the state with the highest increase in prices of commodities.

“In the face of the this alarming trend that affects the livelihood of our people, Governor Bello is only interested in social and political jamborees,” the statement read.

CNPP stated that it obvious that the Governor Bello-led administration is clueless on how to approach the emerging economic realities in the state.

“The NBS report said the food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi at 32.82 per cent while neighbouring Abuja at 16.91 per cent recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year inflation in the country.

“While neighbouring States and the FCT are fairing better, Kogi State Government remains clueless as to the cause of the biting inflation in Kogi.

“Till date, the state government has not mentioned the issue not to talk of evaluating the situation and proffering solutions. All we see and hear is birthday celebration and fruitless engagements with celebrities.

“Go to any market in Kogi and compare prices of food stuff and other essential commodities with what is obtainable in other states and you will be surprised. Make further enquirers on how much each commodity was sold last month and you will confirm the sad reality the people of Kogi state are faced with.

“This is a state where local government workers, teachers and pensioners are being paid in ridiculous percentages. This is same state where local businesses are struggling to stay afloat because of unfavourable policies of the same government. How do we expect the masses to cope?

“There is serious and growing hunger in Kogi state. This is a time bomb that must be attended to immediately.”

The coalition of political parties called on Governor Bello to “outgrow childish tendencies and face the reality of real governance”.