COVID-19: UAE eases travel restrictions for passengers from Nigeria, S/Africa, India

Sunday, June 20, 2021 3:04 pm


FILE Photo: MURTALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT 2, LAGOS

By Maureen Okon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities in Dubai has announced a revision in procedures for travellers coming from the Republic of India, South Africa and Nigeria on June 19.

This is contained in a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Abuja to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the statement, the new rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai are effective from June 23, the Dubai Media Office said.

Also, that the updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures, said the Chairman of the Supreme Committee,  Sheikh Mansoor Al-Maktoum.

“The Media Office announcement said the updated travel protocols are part of a normal process of revising and optimising preventive measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments.

“Following the announcement, UAE carrier Emirates Airlines confirmed it would start carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with the new protocols from June 23.

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories,” an official statement from the airline said.

It stated that “residence visa holders from India and travellers from South Africa should’ve taken two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities and carry RT-PCR tests reports from labs approved by the federal governments of these countries.

“But for Nigerians vaccination is not made mandatory but all other conditions apply.

“In addition to the above, Indians have to take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to their travel.

“While there are four vaccines in the UAE for use on eligible individuals against the COVID-19 infection – Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca, it is unclear if the UAE has approved vaccines administered on Indian, South African and Nigerian citizens in their countries,” it stated.

NAN reports that all travellers are also required to present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; however UAE citizens are exempted.

Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted. All passengers must take a rapid PCR test four hours prior to flight departure. All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport.

Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

Passengers should produce a negative PCR test certificate with a QR Code from labs approved by the Nigerian government.

All passengers must undergo a PCR test on arrival to Dubai Airport. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Entry will now be permitted to residents who have received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines, the statement said.

