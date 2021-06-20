FG will complete key projects before 2023- Fashola

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other key road projects, including the 2nd Niger Bridge will be delivered before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2023.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, made the statement at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“We have about 44 roads under Sukuk. There are many of them across the A1-A9 so we talk about the second Niger bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kano road, those are some of the roads we intend to finish.

“We’ve finished some sections of the Tambuwal-Jega Road, Kano-Maiduguri about 350km have been completed. We’ve finished section of Enugu-Portharcourt Road.

“Some sections of the Benin to Lokoja highway have also been completed. All those sections that you drive on are the sections that have been completed because we build in sections so probably 10 km you divert to the other way.”

Fashola further listed some roads that have been completed because of the issuance of certificate of completion.

“Enugu-Portharcourt road, we have completed about 124km, Kano-Maiduguri we have completed 398km, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, we have completed 79km out of 127km.

“On Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Yauri-Kotangora 424km, on Gombe-Nina-Yola-Taraba 78 km, on second Niger bridge, we have done 2000m out of 3200m and we will finish that by next year.

“The Bodo-Bonny bridge we have done 778m of bridge work out of 3000m and we’ve done 4.6km of road work out of 34km.”

On the Trans-Sahara routes, the minister said work was also in progress, Lagos to Mumbasa which is part of Lagos-Enugu through Cameroon all the way to Chad from the eastern flank all the way to East Africa.

“There is the Lagos to Algeria through Niger Republic, Lagos-Ibadan expressway is part of that route all the way to Sokoto and from there to Niger Republic.

“Then to Algeria, some are still outstanding and some sections of Benin to Lokoja highway have been completed. Lagos to Badagry highway 400km, Oyo to Ogbomosho 78km.

“It is just a lot because our roads are long, so all those sections that you drive up, are the sections that are completed.

“There is the Cameroon- Nigeri to Kufo bridge which will be finished August this year, it is almost done.” Fashola said.