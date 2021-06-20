FGC B/Yawuri: Troops rescue 4 more abductees

Sunday, June 20, 2021 9:27 pm


By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops, operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji, supported by the Nigerian Air Force component, have rescued one more teacher and three students out of the abductees of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri, Kebbi.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, said they were rescued on Saturday at Makuku in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that although an unspecified number of teachers and students were abducted from the school on Thursday night, a total of three teachers and eight students have so far been rescued on Friday and Saturday by the army, after a firefight with the kidnappers.

He said the troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing kidnappers.

The army spokesman said additional troops had also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

