Just In: Police repel attack, kill 14 bandits in Benue

The Police in Benue said 14 of the bandits who attempted to attack its station in Katsina-Ala town, Benue state, to free their colleagues in detention early Sunday morning were killed in a gun duel with officers.

DSP Catherine Anene, the Benue Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident.

According to her, the foiled attack followed series of security operations going on in the Kastina-Ala area of the state during which some bandits were arrested and held in police custody.

“These activities are geared towards a total clampdown on bandits activities in the area.

“On 19th June 2021, five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

“On 20th June 2021 at about 1:30 am more than fifty other gang members of the detainees mobilized and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

“Officers at the division, who were already at alert, engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits.

“Fourteen (14) of them were brought down during the exchange of fire while several others escaped with gunshot injuries,” Anene stated.

She added that operatives in the area are currently on the trail of suspects at large just as she urged the residents of Kastina-Ala town to remain calm and avail every useful information about the bandits to the police.