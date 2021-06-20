Kogi: Two anti-Buhari protesters regain freedom after 68 days in detention

Kogi: Two anti-Buhari protesters regain freedom after 68 days in detention

Sunday, June 20, 2021 7:29 pm


The two people who were arrested and detained in Kogi State for staging a protest against President Muhammadu Buhari have finally regained freedom.

Larry Emmanuel and Victor Anene Udoka detained by the Kogi state government were reportedly granted bail on Friday by a Magistrate Court after staying 68 days in detention.

They were granted bail after the court heard arguments for their bail application.

Emmanuel and Udoka, had been detained by the Kogi State Government since April 5 when they were arrested for pasting ‘Buhari Must Go’ posters in Lokoja, the state capital.

The two young men recently began a hunger strike at the Kabba Prison as the government continued to ignore national and international voices calling for their release before they were eventually granted bail.

