Lagos gas explosion: Farewell, Adeniyi Odetoye and Olamide

Sunday, June 20, 2021 1:00 am


 

Adeniyi Odetoye

 

By Victor Alewo Adoji

May 30th, 2021, she was at my gate about 7am to demand her own cake, purportedly from my birthday celebration of the previous day. In the course of the communication that ensued, she took me into confidence about something (great) in the offing, before end of this year (2021).

He called to inform on and discuss certain aspects of a mega project (Children’s park) he was superintending for my estate; he was Chairman of the estate. Agreements and engagements had reached advanced stages of the preparatory phase of the project. We capped it with talks about his vision for 2021 Yuletide.

Respectively, nineteen days later and seven days after, a gas explosion killed their dreams, their plans and ended their earthly sojourns. Miss Olamide (my neighbor) and Mr. Adeniyi Odetoye (my Chairman) were killed in that terrible explosion while actively fending, hoping and planning for their future.

This life! No wonder the scripture says in Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

At this point, I pray God to bequeath their families with the fortitude needed at this time of unimaginable grief while asking all of us (anyone connected to them in anyway) to find consolation in the believe that they have gone to find good and lasting rest in the bosom of our Lord.

Farewell neighbours.

