Match Day 28 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 28 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Dakkada FC 1-1 Rangers International
Enyimba International 0-0 Nasarawa United
FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Heartland FC
Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars
Lobi Stars 2-0 Kwara United
Plateau United 2-0 Warri Wolves
Sunshine Stars 2-1 Abia Warriors
Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United
Played on Saturday:
Akwa United 2-0 Adamawa United
Postponed:
MFM FC vs Wikki Tourists
What do you think?