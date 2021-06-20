Match Day 28 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 28 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Dakkada FC 1-1 Rangers International

Enyimba International 0-0 Nasarawa United

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Heartland FC

Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

Lobi Stars 2-0 Kwara United

Plateau United 2-0 Warri Wolves

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Abia Warriors

Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United

Played on Saturday:

Akwa United 2-0 Adamawa United

Postponed:

MFM FC vs Wikki Tourists