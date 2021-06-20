NAF jets strike ISWAP logistics commander, others, 6 gun trucks in Borno

NAF jets strike ISWAP logistics commander, others, 6 gun trucks in Borno

Sunday, June 20, 2021 4:39 pm


NAF Alpha jets

NAF Alpha jets

Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP, logistic Commander, Modu Sullum is one of the members of the terrorist group feared killed in attack on  the insurgent group by the aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday in Lamboa in Kaga Local Government area of Borno State.

According to PR Nigeria, Sulum was responsible for the destruction of power transmission towers at Malanari along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway and attacks on travellers in Auno and Jakana axis.

He was one of the members of ISWAP eliminated in multiple airstrikes conducted by a mix of our aircraft including Alpha-Jets, L-39 and MI-35 helicopters on Sunday eliminated in Lamboa.

According to PR Nigeria, NAF sent its air crafts to engage the insurgents, who, in a convoy of eight -gun trucks, had invaded Lamboa, preparatory to launching a gruesome attack in Mainok axis in the State.

But the terrorists were swiftly engaged by ground and air troops, who foiled their missions after the NAF reconnaissance platform had earlier hovered over the location before the airstrikes.

It was gathered that over a dozen ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters were killed by bombardments of the military fighter aircraft.

When contacted Airforce Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the success of the military airstrikes.

He told PRNigeria that “Yes, it was a very successful operation. Of the eight terrorist gun trucks sighted by our surveillance team, the aircraft successfully took out six of the trucks including an unconfirmed number of terrorists that were eliminated.

“Currently the ground troops of the Nigerian Army and our air elements are mopping up the area and assessing the situation.

“As we have said before, there is no hiding place for these terrorists especially with the renewed vigour, synergy and jointness being exhibited by all members of the Armed forces in the North-East theatre of Operation.”

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that other military offensives are simultaneously taken place in other axes including Magumeri with the resumption of office of the New Theatre Commander Operation Hadi Kai, Major General Chris Musa.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Yinka Odumakin 43 mins ago

    Yinka Odumakin, a Samurai of the struggle
    Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State 2 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kebbi shuts 7 schools indefinitely
    Alade Oba, an SS3 student of Kankon Senior Secondary School, killed during a clash with security operatives at Irosu village near Badagry on Saturday. 2 hours ago

    Student shot dead in security operatives battle with rice smugglers in Badagry
    Police: repel gunmen attack on station in Benue State 3 hours ago

    Just In: Police repel attack, kill 14 bandits in Benue
    Minister-of-Works-and-Housing-appears-on-NAN-Forum-in-Abuja- 3 hours ago

    FG will complete key projects before 2023- Fashola
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: UAE eases travel restrictions for passengers from Nigeria, S/Africa, India
    4 hours ago

    One Party Rule in Cross River State?
    Babatunde Raji Fashola 4 hours ago

    Secessionist agitations: Fashola tackles Igboho, others