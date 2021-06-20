PDP slams El-Rufai, APC, boasts about 2023 after victory in Kaduna bye-election

PDP slams El-Rufai, APC, boasts about 2023 after victory in Kaduna bye-election

Sunday, June 20, 2021 7:36 pm


Kola Ologbondiyan: PDP spokesperson

Kola Ologbondiyan: PDP spokesperson

Richard Elesho

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its victory in Saturday’s Kaduna bye-election despite the bragging, intimidation and rigging machinations of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led APC administration, is a further signal that the people of Kaduna state have since rejected Governor El-Rufai and his APC.

The party made its reaction known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party said its clean victory in Kaduna, particularly in the political melting point like Sabon Gari Constituency, is a foretaste of the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in Kaduna and other states of the federation in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP’s resounding victory in the Kaduna election is a reaffirmation that Kaduna state is home to PDP, in spite of the APC administration, which is now being shown the way out.

“The outcome of the Saturday’s bye-election also reinforces the popularity of the PDP as well as our candidate, Alhaji Usman Baba, while serving as an unmistaken expression of the people’s rejection of the high-handedness, oppression, executive recklessness and arrogance, divisiveness, vindictiveness, economic repression, infrastructural decay and general misrule that have characterised governance in Kaduna state under the APC.

“Since it is clear that the APC administration in Kaduna state has nothing to offer the people other than imposing a siege mentality and arrogant power intoxication, our party counsels the APC to read the hand writing on the wall on the fate that awaits it in 2023.

“The PDP congratulates the member-elect, Alhaji Usman Baba, as well as the people of Kaduna state and urges him to hit the ground running, in line with the commitment of the PDP to provide the dividends of democracy, which have eluded the people of Kaduna State in the last six years of APC’s misrule.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 1 hour ago

    CNPP slams Yahaya Bello over ‘nonchalant’ attitude to governance of Kogi
    Court sets two anti- Buhari protesters free 1 hour ago

    Kogi: Two anti-Buhari protesters regain freedom after 68 days in detention
    Yinka Odumakin 3 hours ago

    Yinka Odumakin, a Samurai of the struggle
    Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State 4 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kebbi shuts 7 schools indefinitely
    Alade Oba, an SS3 student of Kankon Senior Secondary School, killed during a clash with security operatives at Irosu village near Badagry on Saturday. 4 hours ago

    Student shot dead in security operatives battle with rice smugglers in Badagry
    NAF Alpha jets 4 hours ago

    NAF jets strike ISWAP logistics commander, others, 6 gun trucks in Borno
    Police: repel gunmen attack on station in Benue State 5 hours ago

    Just In: Police repel attack, kill 14 bandits in Benue
    Minister-of-Works-and-Housing-appears-on-NAN-Forum-in-Abuja- 6 hours ago

    FG will complete key projects before 2023- Fashola