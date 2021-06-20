Ugwuanyi reacts to killing of 5 persons by policeman in Enugu

Sunday, June 20, 2021 11:38 pm


Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State:

By Stanley Nwanosike

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed shock over deaths and bodily harms occasioned by the reported misuse of firearm by a police operative in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Police Command confirmed five persons dead and four critically injured in Sunday’s attack on residents.

The incident occurred when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company allegedly opened fire on some residents of Golf Estate, Enugu at about 9.30 a.m.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke through his Media Aide, Mr Louis Amoke, described the incident as “sad’’ and “unfortunate’’.

The governor, who visited the survivors of the attack at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, said the state government would offset their medical bills.

He said that government had already deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that was required to treat the patients would be made available.

Ugwuanyi also charged the hospital management to ensure that the victims received adequate and optimal medical attention.

“I empathise with the victims and wished them quick recovery.

“I also condole with families of the deceased over this unfortunate incident,’’ he further said.
Ugwuanyi was reportedly received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, and Chief Medical Director of the facility, Prof. Hyacinth Onah

