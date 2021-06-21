Alleged sexual assault: Baba Ijesha to be arraigned on June 24

Alleged sexual assault: Baba Ijesha to be arraigned on June 24

Monday, June 21, 2021 4:17 pm


Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday

Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday

By Moji Eniola

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha is to be arraigned at an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday over allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

Baba Ijesha who has been in custody since his arrest on April 22, is to stand trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on June 24 the judge’s cause list has revealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the matter is listed on causelist of the Court.

NAN reports hat the actor was arraigned on June 16 in t a Yaba Magistrates’ Court on charges of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was however ordered to be remanded in custody by Magistrate P.E Nwaka due to indications that the matter is before the High Court.

Magistrates Nwaka in that ruling said: ”I  have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.

“Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.

“The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the High Court.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    UCH Ibadan: Doctors suspend strike 11 mins ago

    UCH resident doctors suspend strike
    Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu: confirms 21 mins ago

    Enugu police attack: Victims regain consciousness – Physician
    Adamu Adamu, Nigeria's Education Minister 31 mins ago

    FG establishes 2 new universities of technology, upgrades 4 others
    Gov Douye Diri of Beyelsa State 42 mins ago

    Court orders FG to Bayelsa Govt $951m derivative arrears
    1 hour ago

    Ogun Community Gets Solar Borehole with Charging Kiosk
    1 hour ago

    Forty Million Nigerians to be empowered by TEN.
    1 hour ago

    Mane donates about N285m to build hospital at hometown
    Mr. Sunday Dare: dissolves 31 national sports federations. 1 hour ago

    Youth Minister charges APC Youth to focus on opportunities