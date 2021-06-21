Delisted centres: JAMB directs candidates to reprint slip

Monday, June 21, 2021 10:12 pm


Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates scheduled to take examinations in the 24 delisted centres to print their notification slips for new dates and time of examinations.

The examination body’s Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the directive in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The board had delisted 24 Computer-Based Centres across the country over their poor performance at the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“Candidates scheduled to take the examination in delisted centres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from June 2020 for their new schedule dates and time,” the statement quoted Benjamin as saying.

“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the board, while over 40 others were put on the watch list,” it added.

