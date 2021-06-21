Enugu police attack: Victims regain consciousness – Physician

Enugu police attack: Victims regain consciousness – Physician

Monday, June 21, 2021 4:53 pm


Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu: confirms

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu:

By Stanley Nwanosike

The three lucky survivors of Sunday’s sporadic shooting by a police operative in Enugu have regained consciousness, a medical doctor at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, has said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, after they suffered gunshot injuries from the attack, which happened around 9.30 a.m.

A member of the medical team handling the patients, Dr C.O. Okwor, confirmed to NAN at the hospital on Monday that they had regained consciousness and were stable.

According to Okwor, all the patients are currently doing well and recuperating from the gun-shot injuries as well as shock from the incident.

“They are being given optimal care and as I can see this morning, they are gradually experiencing healing from the wounds and psychological trauma they suffered,’’ he said.

He dismissed the reports in some sections of the media that some of them may have their legs amputated.

“There is no development to warrant amputation for now,’’ Okwor said.

At  the Emergency Unit of the facility the patients were seen receiving sympathisers, including family members, friends and well-wishers.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued through the command’s Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Aliyu stated that five persons were shot dead, while four others sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

He further stated that the assailant had been arrested and kept in police custody, adding that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

The police chief, however, did not disclose the identity of the operative.

The incident occurred at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company allegedly opened fire on some residents of the area.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    UCH Ibadan: Doctors suspend strike 11 mins ago

    UCH resident doctors suspend strike
    Adamu Adamu, Nigeria's Education Minister 31 mins ago

    FG establishes 2 new universities of technology, upgrades 4 others
    Gov Douye Diri of Beyelsa State 42 mins ago

    Court orders FG to Bayelsa Govt $951m derivative arrears
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 57 mins ago

    Alleged sexual assault: Baba Ijesha to be arraigned on June 24
    1 hour ago

    Ogun Community Gets Solar Borehole with Charging Kiosk
    1 hour ago

    Forty Million Nigerians to be empowered by TEN.
    1 hour ago

    Mane donates about N285m to build hospital at hometown
    Mr. Sunday Dare: dissolves 31 national sports federations. 1 hour ago

    Youth Minister charges APC Youth to focus on opportunities