Enugu police attack: Victims regain consciousness – Physician

By Stanley Nwanosike

The three lucky survivors of Sunday’s sporadic shooting by a police operative in Enugu have regained consciousness, a medical doctor at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, has said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, after they suffered gunshot injuries from the attack, which happened around 9.30 a.m.

A member of the medical team handling the patients, Dr C.O. Okwor, confirmed to NAN at the hospital on Monday that they had regained consciousness and were stable.

According to Okwor, all the patients are currently doing well and recuperating from the gun-shot injuries as well as shock from the incident.

“They are being given optimal care and as I can see this morning, they are gradually experiencing healing from the wounds and psychological trauma they suffered,’’ he said.

He dismissed the reports in some sections of the media that some of them may have their legs amputated.

“There is no development to warrant amputation for now,’’ Okwor said.

At the Emergency Unit of the facility the patients were seen receiving sympathisers, including family members, friends and well-wishers.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued through the command’s Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Aliyu stated that five persons were shot dead, while four others sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

He further stated that the assailant had been arrested and kept in police custody, adding that the command had commenced investigation into the incident.

The police chief, however, did not disclose the identity of the operative.

The incident occurred at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company allegedly opened fire on some residents of the area.