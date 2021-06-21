Forty Million Nigerians to be empowered by TEN.

By Daniels Ekugo

The Empowerment Network (TEN), an arm of The Isaiah Wealth Initiative (TIWI) in Lagos, recently gave financial support to 50 beneficiaries from various parts of the country to support their businesses.

The occasion was also used to launch another NGO under LIFTED, called The Empowerment Network (TEN), with a specific mandate to lift 40m Nigerians out of poverty and get 16m children back to school in 10 years.

Founder of TEN, Dr. Isaiah Wealth, in his welcome address, said, “Most importantly, we also ensure that this system targets people who have children out of school. This way, The Empowerment Network also caters for out-of-school children because you cannot talk about solving the problem of poverty in the long run without investment in education; illiteracy perpetuates poverty.

“Right after this idea was conceived, we began straight away by putting some money together and selecting beneficiaries to kick off the initiative. Today, some of those beneficiaries are here after scaling through the first stage of the scheme, and we are proud to showcase their stories of transformation as we see what they have been able to do with the grants they received. However, this is just the beginning.

In his closing remarks, the founder of TEN urged the Media to use their pen and the opportunity God has given to them to channel TEN to the right places.

Also, prophetess Lianna wealth, the wife of the Founder in her vote of thanks thanked the host for his visionary leadership and his heart towards the less privileged.

She also thanked the special guest of honors for their time in gracing the occasion and urged all media present to use their various media outlets to showcase TEN to the world.

As a show of love, Lianna supported the BETHESDA HOME of the BLIND with a sum of three hundred thousand Naira.

Those who graced the event with their presence include Bishop Wesley Arije, Presiding Bishop March of Faith Int. USA, Mr. Peter Ebere Nwosu, MD. Green life pharmaceuticals, Hon. Bala James, Former Governor of Adamawa State, Mrs. Idara Ahmadu, CEO. Dedicated Concept, Prof Johnson Agharese Egonmwan, Former Director of Strategic planning and permanent secretary Ministry Of Finance, Rachel Adams, Managing Director Sunmoyo PTY amongst others.