Jihadists’ threat: Delta CAN go spiritual

Delta State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared three days of fasting and intense prayers following an anonymous letter threatening to attack Asaba and Agbor.

In the letter, an open message of two paragraphs to Delta State, the jihadists had issued a three-day ultimatum on the governor to withdraw his support for ban on open grazing, failing which, they threatened, there would be attacks of high magnitude on Asaba and Agbor.

The letter was posted in various locations in Asaba and Agbor on June 13, 2021.

Daily Sun reports that CAN leadership, in a letter signed by its Chairman, Sylvanus Okorote, to heads of blocs, officers, local government coordinators and all pastors and bishops, directed all churches to begin a three-day spiritual exercise from yesterday to ward off any planned attack.

Okorote directed church leaders to print a copy of the said threat letter and lay it on their altars before God while prayers are being conducted on Sunday and Monday.

While yesterday prayers was expected to hold during services at the local churches, that of today would hold at 5.pm in the local churches, according to the letter.

It added that the programme for tomorrow would hold at 4.pm at a public place in every local government headquarters.

Okorote urged all pastors and worshipers to attend the tomorrow’s gathering, and hand over the threat letter which they lay for two nights in their altar to the local government CAN coordinator who would, with fathers of faith, say the final prayer for Christians’ victory over the plot.

He said the prayer points for the three days prayer and fasting should be drawn from 2 Kings, chapter 19.

“Recall that when Hezekiah, King of Judah received such letter from Assyrian King, Sennacherib, Hezekiah took the letter to the temple in Jerusalem and laid it before God (2 Kings 19:14-15).

“The state CAN, under the inspiration and guidance of the Holy Spirit, requests all churches and Christians in Delta State to commence a three-day fasting and prayer for God’s intervention,” he said.

CAN chairman appealed to all pastors and heads of churches to cooperate with the local government CAN coordinators, and mobilise their members to participate in the three days prayer for God to intervene and avert any looming disaster