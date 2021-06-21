NDLEA arrests 2,180 traffickers in 5 months

Monday, June 21, 2021 5:41 pm


The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 2,180 drug traffickers and seized over two million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs in five months.

The Chairman of NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen to mark the International World Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Drug Day is marked on every June 26, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

Marwa said that the agency’s offensive action against drug cartels across the country launched some five months ago, had yielded positive results.

According to him, `We have filed at least 2,100 drug cases in court, recording over 500 convictions with 1,549 cases pending in court.

“These results have given us big insights into the magnitude of the drug problem. The work ahead is enormous. NDLEA cannot win the drug war without the help of citizens.

” We need the cooperation of all and sundry. We all owe Nigeria the duty of ensuring that drug abuse and trafficking do not thrive in this country,” he said.

He said that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking was an urgent assignment for every Nigerian.

Marwa said that to end youth radicalisation, violent extremism, cultism, banditry, wanton kidnapping, insurgency and the like, drug abuse and trafficking must be dealt a decisive blow.

“To win the drug war, NDLEA must synergise with other law enforcement and sister agencies and stakeholders for maximum impact, ” he said.

The NDLEA boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his strong political will to address issues of drug abuse in the country.

Marwa reiterated commitment to continue in executing his mandate to fight against the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He commended other sister agencies, stakeholders, foreign partners and the media for their support, adding that the drug war must be won.

“With your support, our victory is assured, ” he said.

