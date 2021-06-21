Police speak on teenager who hacked father to death in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Command of Nigerian Police, has said that the fate of Abubakar, the 13-year-old secondary school student who allegedly hacked his 79-year-old father, Osariakhi Oronsaye, to death on Sunday, would be determined by advice from the State’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Bello Kontongs, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Benin city, the state capital.

Kontongs who confirmed that the victim was killed by his son at Egbon Estate, Evbuotubu axis of Benin City, noted that the minor status of the offender had made it imperative for the Command to liaise with the DPP.

“I can confirm to you that the Command is discussing with the DPP over the case. It is an unfortunate case but we are also conducting our investigation to ensure that we unravel the case. The culprit is a minor so we must be sure of what we are doing,” he stated.

It was gathered that the late septuagenarian had earlier reported his son to the Evbuotubu Police Station a week ago when the boy threatened to kill him.

He however changed his mind, following the arrest of the suspect, and pleaded with the police to let go of his son.

The young boy carried out his threat as he allegedly axed his father to death in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday.