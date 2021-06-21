Qatar wants to allow only vaccinated fans to attend 2022 World Cup

Monday, June 21, 2021 9:43 am


Qatar wants to allow only vaccinated fans to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which it is set to host.

“By the time of the World Cup, most countries in the world would have vaccinated their citizens,” Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

“Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will deny entry to stadiums to fans who do not have full vaccination protection against the coronavirus.”

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 21.

“We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million doses of coronavirus vaccine for the immunisation of those coming to Qatar for the World Cup,” Sheikh Khalid said.

“Our primary goal in vaccinating is to protect the public health of citizens and residents,” he added.

World football governing body FIFA and Qatar World Cup organisers have not yet commented on the Prime Minister’s statements.(dpa/NAN)

