Troops kill over 20 terrorists, recover weapons in Borno – Army

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated more than 20 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno, the Nigerian Army says.

Army Spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, said that the terrorists were hit in their camp around Wartek in the general area of Lambua forest on Sunday.

Nwachukwu said that the combined troops of Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPHK that carried out the attack also captured heavy fighting equipment from the terrorists.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component, carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lambua forest.

“The troops over ran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing more than 20 insurgents.

“The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three anti-airrcraft guns, three AK 47 Rifles and two gun trucks, aside two other gun trucks that were destroyed by the troops,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, ongratulated the troops for the successful conduct of the operation and enjoined them to sustain the ongoing offensive.