10 babies born at one go? Report says it’s a scam

A South African woman who attracted headlines across the world with claims that she had given birth to ten babies is now being detained in a psychiatric facility after the claims fell apart. This was reported by iNews.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Tembisa, claimed to have given birth to decuplets at a hospital on 7 June.

However, serious doubts have been raised over the claims, with national and local health officials both disputing the existence of the babies.

The family of the alleged father, Tebogo Tsotetsi, also revealed in a statement last week that he “has not seen the decuplets and relied on his girlfriend who called to inform him of their birth.”

It added: “He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise”.

According to reports, Ms Sithole has since been taken to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Her attorney, Refiloe Mokoena, claimed on Friday that she “is now being held against her will,” vowing to “move an urgent court order for her to be released.”

South African outlet Independent Media has continued to insist the births were real, suggesting there has been a “cover-up of mammoth proportions” to hide medical negligence, though it admitted the whereabouts of the children is “unknown”.

South Africa’s National Department of Health says its own investigation concluded that there is no evidence the children existed, dismissing the suggestion there had been a cover up as a “journalistic failure”.

A statement said: “We have taken these allegations made against government and healthcare professionals very seriously.

“The results of our preliminary investigation once again confirmed that there were no decuplets in the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as well that there was no way that Tshwane District Hospital, that is not even capacitated to deliver twins, can deliver 10 babies.”

According to the department, clinicians confirmed there is “no record of delivery” of decuplets in any of the public health facilities in Gauteng.

It added: “Given the magnitude of the allegations, we invite Independent Media, which has insinuated wrongdoing on the part of health professionals and government, to assist Ms Sithole to pursue a complaint with the health ombudsman for the alleged mistreatment of the patient at any health facility.”

iNews