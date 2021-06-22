$500, 000 bribery: Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 4:06 pm


Farouk Lawan sentenced to to 7 years imprisonment for bribery

By Edith Nwapi

An FCT High Court on Tuesday sentenced Farouk Lawan to seven years imprisonment for collecting 500,000 dollars bribe.

Delivering judgment, Justice Angela Otaluka, the trial judge, ordered Lawan to restitute the 500, 000 dollars.

The EFCC charged Lawan with collecting 500,000 dollars of a three million dollars bribe he solicited from an oil tycoon, Femi Otedola, to drop his company from the investigation of fraudulent collection of oil subsidy payment from the Federal Government

Lawan chaired the House of Representative committee that produced the fuel scam report, accusing some of those who import fuel of massive corruption

