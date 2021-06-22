Buhari: New salaries, allowances coming for police

Buhari: New salaries, allowances coming for police

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 4:52 pm


Passing out ceremony of the third regular cadet course, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano,

Passing out ceremony of the third regular cadet course, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano,

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday  said he had directed the National Salaries and Wages Commission to come up with a revised salaries and allowances for the police.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the third regular cadet course, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, the president assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to give priority to their security and welfare.

While noting that ecurity was paramount for the nation to move forward, Buhari, represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said government required an efficient Police Force, being the lead agency in internal security.

“To enhance internal security, we embarked on a well thought-out reform programme to modernise and reposition the Nigeria Police,” he said.

Buhari said that government assented to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill to address funding challenges facing the police.

The president said that government also approved the adoption of Community Policing as the Internal Security Strategy of the country.

According to him, his administration will continue to recruit 10,000 junior police personnel annually, to address manpower shortage.

The President urged the new officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police, respect human rights, and shun all forms of corruption.

In his address, the Commandant of the Institution, CP Lawal Jimeta, said that 418 officers would be decorated as Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He said that the school had introduced some courses like cyber security, forensics and common policing,to address the current security challenges facing the nation.

Odoh Ulumma, received all round best cadet award, while Musa Muhammed, received best award in academics.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Wike 33 mins ago

    Lawyer asks Rivers Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against Wike
    One of the demolished structures 1 hour ago

    APC kicks as Edo govt vows to continue demolition of ‘illegal structures’
    Silhouette of a rapist and his victim 2 hours ago

    How I was abducted, raped by traditional healer- Teenager tells court
    Farouk Lawan sentenced to to 7 years imprisonment for bribery 2 hours ago

    $500, 000 bribery: Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan bags 7 years jail term
    2 hours ago

    Fani-Kayode Blasts Sheikh Gumi: “You’ll End Up in Hell”
    Pastor Abiara 2 hours ago

    Church reacts to alleged death of ex-CAC General Evangelist, Abiara
    Major General Farouk Yahaya: confirmed as Chief of Army Staff by Senate 3 hours ago

    Senate confirms Yahaya as COAS
    APC UK Chairman, Dr Phillip Idaewor 3 hours ago

    Lagos Yoruba Nation rally: APC UK sends message to Ighoho