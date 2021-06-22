Church reacts to alleged death of ex-CAC General Evangelist, Abiara

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 3:55 pm


Pastor Abiara

David Adeoye

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) has dispelled the death rumour of a former General Evangelist of the church, Prophet Samuel Abiara.

This is contained in a statement issued by a cleric and son of the CAC leader, Mr Issac Abiara, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Ibadan.

The younger Abiara described the death rumour of his father as misleading.

According to the statement, “Prophet (Dr) S. K. Abiara, Planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, is healthy and alive.

“While appreciating everyone across the globe for the love and concern shown to the family and the church of God, we implore the general public to please disregard the rumour.

“Keep praying for Papa to do more than he is doing for the propagation of the gospel.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Security Officer to the cleric, Moses Osuolale, told NAN at the church headquarters in Ibadan that the death rumour would make the cleric live longer.

He said Abiara, who would clock 80 years soon, was hale and hearty, adding that the man of God himself reacted to the rumour on Monday night.

“Similar fake news had been spread in the past about Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and other notable Nigerians. So it is nothing new,” he said.

Osuolale, however, admonished those spreading fake news to desist, saying that such was not good for the development of the country.

NAN reports that Abiara was not available in the church as at the time of the visit. (NAN)
