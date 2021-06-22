Fani-Kayode Blasts Sheikh Gumi: “You’ll End Up in Hell”

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, one time aviation minister, has taken a dig at Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for asking the Nigerian Armed Forces to stop killing bandits.

What made Fani-Kayode angry was that on Monday, Gumi reportedy warned the government against the killing of bandits, maintaining that the criminals were, according to TNG, “victims too.” Gumi further made it clear that no school was safe in the North West for now “until the government negotiated with the bandits.”

However, Fani-Kayode fired: “Just listen to this heartless defender of child-abductors and cold-blooded killers. He is a dark and wicked soul, a callous Philistine and an unrepentant barbarian.”

Every bloodthirsty terrorist and Janjaweed bandit should be brought to justice, exterminated and sent to hell.

Those that speak for them, defend them and attempt to rationalize or justify their barbaric actions like this unconscionable and evil creature deserve worse. Hell-fire awaits you.”