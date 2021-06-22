Nasarawa: Suspected kidnappers accuse police of demanding N35m bribe

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 7:31 am



Richard Elesho

There is a reversal of fortunes for three suspected kidnappers detained in Nasarawa State. They have denied being criminals and further accused the State Police Command of demanding a whopping N35 million ransome for their release.

The suspects, Alhaji Bawa Adamu, Abdullahi Adamu and Ibrahim Bawa said they were arrested on April 15 by police and claimed they have since been under pressure to pay the stipulated amount if they want to regain freedom.

The Nation reports that the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe has dismissed the accusation as a blatant lie, saying the command has zero tolerance for crime and will not be intimidated by the suspects’ accusation.

In a petition dated June 9, 2021, to President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali, the suspects denied being kidnappers and appealed for a transfer of the case out of Nasarawa.

In the statement signed by their counsel Oghenovo O. Otemu, the petitioners said out of 17 persons arrested,12 were released upon paying certain sums for their bail while the police refused to release them and two others, insisting that N35 million must be paid.

Commissioner Longe said as soon as the suspects were arrested, pressure has been mounting from different quarters for their release, but added quickly that  his command remained resolute in its determination to curb crime in the state.

“We are firm, the command will not be intimidated by the petitions flying from every corner,” he said.

Learn how your comment data is processed.

