Student ‘Indian hemp’ dealer nabbed in Ignatius Ajuru University

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended one Mr. Chimara Prince a student of Guidance & Counselling Department of the institution for allegedly being in possession of cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp.

It was gathered that Mr. Chimara Prince is a chronic smoker of “weed” in the hostel without regard to the feelings of his room mates. He was arrested with large sacks of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp which he sold freely to his fellow students in the hostel.

According to the Vice Chancellor,Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, Prince has been handed over to the Police for further interrogation. His case has also been referred to the Senate Disciplinary Committee to decide his fate with regard to his studentship of the institution.

Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, commended the student who reported the case: “Let me salute the courage of our students who brought this dangerous act of Mr. Chimara Prince to the knowledge of the Scool Management. That is how it ought to be. Please more reports about the bad eggs amongst us. I assure you, we will flush them out”.

