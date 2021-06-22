Suspension: Buhari appoints Malami, Pantami, Fashola, others to engage with Twitter

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in the country.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will

chair the team.

The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola, Minister of State for Labour and Employment. Chris Ngige as well as other relevant government agencies.

The Federal Government had announced an indefinite suspension of TTwitter operations in Nigeria over allegation that the activities of the company are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

But Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward.