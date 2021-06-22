Troops nab bandit fleeing from Niger to Oyo State – Army

Troops nab bandit fleeing from Niger to Oyo State – Army

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 7:57 am


Nigerian troops on the march

 

Arrest

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops operating along Mokwa-Jebba road, intercepted and arrested a fleeing bandit in a vehicle traveling from Zuru to Ibadan during a stop and search operation on Sunday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the vigilant troops spotted an occupant of the vehicle, who claimed to be Sgt. Aminu Sule.

He said the suspect was found to be in possession of a pair of camouflage, military boots, knife and substance suspected to be charms.

He said on further interrogation, the suspect confessed to be traveling to Ogbomosho in Oyo State, and further claimed that the uniform and boots belonged to his brother who was a soldier.

He added that the suspect was discovered to be fleeing from the ongoing operations in Niger State to a safe haven.

According to him, the suspect was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police at Mokwa for further investigation.

“The heat on bandits and other criminal elements in Niger State has caused them to start fleeing to supposed safe havens.

“Members of the public, particularly around Niger and contiguous states are, therefore, enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspected movement of fleeing bandits to security agencies,” he said.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has assured law abiding citizens of Niger State and, indeed, all Nigerians of the safety of their lives and property.

“He further enjoined them to be wary of such sinister movements by fleeing bandits and continue to support the security agencies with useful information to enable them maintain peace and security of the country,”Nwachukwu said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Reuben Abati 37 seconds ago

    INEC Polling Units and The Future of Elections
    13 mins ago

    How Nigerian Youths Can Drive Political, Economic Change – Osinbajo
    The new Port Harcourt refinery 18 mins ago

    ‘New’ Port Harcourt refinery, an unfulfilled dream
    England team at EURO 2020 36 mins ago

    England advance at Euro 2020 as confusion reigns on Gilmour’s COVID-19 case
    President Kiir of South Sudan 47 mins ago

    UN laments stubborn cycles of violence as South Sudan turns 10
    Police officers 1 hour ago

    Nasarawa: Suspected kidnappers accuse police of demanding N35m bribe
    Guns: Man shot dead in Ibadan 9 hours ago

    Gunmen kill ATM customer in Ibadan
    V.P Yemi Osinbajo: says secessionist agitators will be disappointed 9 hours ago

    Osinbajo: Secessionist agitators will be disappointed