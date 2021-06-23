3000 private, community teachers uncovered in Kano Govt payroll, official

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 7:59 am


By Zubairu Idris

Kano State Government says it has uncovered no fewer than 3000 teachers on the employment of private, community and voluntary schools in the state on its payroll.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, the teachers were identified three days to the commencement of screening exercise by a committee set up by the government on the matter.

He explained that the committee is under the Chairmanship of Dr Ibrahim Bichi, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board.

Yusuf revealed that the committee discovered the affected teachers working in 3,268 private, community and voluntary schools across the state.

“The committee uncovered that some of the identified staff have spent more than 10 to 15 years serving in such schools.

“They are enjoying monthly salaries from either state or local governments, in addition to furthering their studies ranging from M.A, M Sc., and Ph D certificates, among others.

“While on such postings, the teachers are enjoying their consistent promotions up to directorate cadre,” Yusuf said.

He added that the interim report of the Committee, revealed that “a single private school has more than 50 teachers posted from government schools over the years.

“That negative development that must be put to a halt to address the lingering problem of teachers’ shortfall in public schools in the state,” he said

Yusuf urged parents and the public to be patient, as the whole exercise was aimed at sanitising the state education system for better service delivery

