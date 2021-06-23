Anambra governorship election: Soludo emerges APGA candidate

By Chimezie Anaso

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday emerged the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Soludo scored a total of 740 votes out of 792 valid votes cast by delegates.

Declaring the results of the exercise, Samson Olalere, the Returning Officer said Soludo fulfilled the provisions of Electoral Act and APGA guidelines.

Olalere said Soludo beat his rivals, Rep Okwudili Ezenwakwo, Damian Okolo and Thankgod Ibeh who scored 41, 7 and 4 votes respectively.

He said a total of 812 delegates were registered out of which 795 accredited and 792 voted.

The returning officer issued the APGA candidate Certificate of Return after Gov. Willie Obiano, raised up Soludo’s hand as the duly elected candidate of the party in the forthcoming election.

In his remark, Obiano congratulated Soludo for his victory while calling on party faithful to continue to support the party.

In his acceptance speech, Soludo said he was humbled by the overwhelming votes with which he emerged.

He thanked his co-contestants for their gallantry while extending an olive branch to them, adding that APGA is a big house with enough rooms to accommodate everyone.

He promised to build on the success of past administrations in the state if he eventually becomes the elected governor in November.

Soludo thanked Obiano for his leadership style and Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA under whom the party had grown to be the third strongest party in Nigeria.

In a reaction, Chief Neville Uchendu, a chieftain of APGA told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the outcome of APGA primary was a tip of the iceberg on what would happen during Nov. 6 election.

“Soludo is greatly loved by Anambra people and they will massively vote for him during the election,” he said.

Delegates for the election had assembled at the popular Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, for accreditation before proceeding to Prof. Dora Akunyuli Women Development Centre.

Heavy security presence was noticed at two locations in Awka even as journalists were refused entry into the two places.