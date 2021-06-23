Araromi, Ibadan Village Leader, Wife, Abducted By Gunmen

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 1:24 pm


Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church

Silhouette of gunmen

The weather was cold on Tuesday night because it was raining in Araromi, a border town between Oyo and Ogun states, located on the Ibadan-Abeokuta road. It was a period that villagers would like to be under the cover of their bed cloths or be by the side of their wives. It was at this time that some suspected gunmen came and abducted the Baale of Araromi Village in Bakatari area of Ibadan, Chief Tafa Apanpa and his wife.

A man in Araromi who did not want his name mentioned told reporters today, Wednesday, 23 June in Ibadan, that the Baale and his wife were abducted “while it was seriously raining that Tuesday night.”

However, DSP Adewale Osifeso, the State Police Public Relations Officer, according to TNG, confirmed the incident, saying efforts had been put in place to secure release of the victims.
“The incident happened very late on Tuesday 22nd of June, at Araromi Village.
“Efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and apprehend the abductors, please,” he said.

