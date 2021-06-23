Court remands 2 teachers for alleged murder of 8-year-old boy

By Ramatu Garba

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of two teachers: Hajara Musa, 26, and Farida Ahmed, 26, for alleged murder of 8-year-old boy.

The defendants, who are residents of Kurna Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a count charge of culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendants be remanded in correctional centre and adjourned the matter until June 28, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Jamilu Abubakar, had told the court that one Kamalu Suraj of Kurna Makaranta Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Rijiyar Lemo Police Division Kano, on June 1.

He alleged that on the same date at about 10:30 a.m., the defendants being teachers of Al Salam Academy in Kano, while in the class room used cane and beat the 8-year-old boy on his head and other parts of the body.

“As a result the boy became unconscious and was rushed to Kunya Hospital Kano; in the process he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

The defendants, however, denied committing the offence.

Abubakar said that the offence contravened section 225 of the Penal Code