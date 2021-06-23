Criminals sponsoring campaigns against curfew imposed on Rivers -Gov. Wike

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has disclosed that some criminals have been sponsoring campaigns in the media against the curfew imposed in the wake of dastardly attacks on security formations in Rivers State.

But Wike who spoke in Port Harcourt at the 60th birthday celebration of the federal lawmaker who represents Rivers South East senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Barry Barinada Mpigi in Port Harcourt said his administration will not succumb to blackmail over the curfew.

He reiterated that he is not unmindful of the traffic difficulty experienced by residence of the State, particularly in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils while trying to beat the 8:30pm curfew time, arguing that it is better to suffer inconveniences and be alive.

“Some criminals who have not been succeeding in kidnapping, have been sending people to go on radio to say the governor should be reasonable, and that they don’t want the curfew again.”

“Criminals are the ones who are doing that. I will not agree. Life and property is important for me. All those criminals who have been sending people to go on radio that they are suffering, and that we should extend the curfew to 12am, to enable them kidnap people from 7pm, will not succeed. Don’t waste your time.”

Wike explained that the imposition of the curfew is based on security advise by law enforcement agencies, as a precaution to prevent further attacks on security formations in the State.

He enjoined residence and people of the State to learn how to make sacrifices, suffer the inconveniences of today to achieve a better tomorrow. According to him: “I want all of us to be alive to take care of our children.”

He also revealed that permission has been given for establishment of a branch of Law School in Port Harcourt.

“This was a Law School that was given to Port Harcourt, but the previous government rejected it and it was sent to Yenagoa. Today, we have that approval that there must be a Law School in Port Harcourt. And I can assure you in six months time, our Law School will be the best Law School in Nigeria,” Wike said.