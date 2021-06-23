LAUTECH matriculates 7,500 for 2020/2021 academic session

By Akeem Abas

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, on Wednesday matriculated no fewer than 7,500 new students into its various courses.

Prof. Mojeed Liasu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, at the matriculation in Ogbomoso, admonished the new students to shun all anti-social tendencies and behaviours.

Liasu urged them to remember that the future of their academic careers has commenced, advising them to set their priorities right.

According to him, the primary reason why you are a member of this community is to advance your academic career.

He said: “Every other engagement is extra-curricular and should be so handled. You are to also note that this university offers rounded education.

“There are good student clubs and societies that promote wholesome development, such are the groups you are expected to associate with.

“You should have nothing to do with the groups that are cult-inclined. Security, as you know, is our collective responsibility, and it starts with you and me.”

The vice-chancellor said that the institution was committed to adequate security of lives and property.

He urged them to report any suspicious activities to the Dean of Students Affairs, security officers around the school, or indeed any staff of the university for immediate action.

“The university is non-residential. Security surveillance has been deployed to all the areas where students live in town, to monitor your activities and to discourage undesirable groupings.

“Like every community, there are rules, regulations and laws that govern the conduct and behaviour of all members of the community.

“Let me again sound a note of warning here, keeping this university free of all forms of cultism is a task that we handle with all seriousness,” he said.

Liasu said the university had established a tradition of cultured and disciplined students population, adding that it accounted for the progress recorded by the university on all fronts.

He also admonished them to contribute their quotas to the growth and development of the university, while also adhering strictly to the oath they took.

“With its Motto of Excellence, Integrity and Service, all operations of the university are geared toward the training of the total persons.

“Your participation in the students activities at the Departmental, Faculty, College and University levels should make for peace and progress of the university,” he said.

The vice-chancellor urged them to be obedient to all principal officers and those in authority, while exhibiting good conduct throughout their stay in the university.

He said that such attitude accounted for the progress of some students who have been winning national and international honours.