PDP slams one month suspension on Sen. Nwaoboshi 

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 9:23 pm


Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: suspended for one month by PDP

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Delta Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Working Committee (SWC), on Wednesday slammed a one -month suspension on Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, over alleged anti-party activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Nwaobishi is the PDP Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The suspension notice is contained in a statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in Asaba.

Osuoza said “This action has become necessary, against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition party, verbal recklessness and unprovoked utterances of Sen.  Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“PDP SWC strongly viewed the senator’s actions, as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.

“The PDP SWC is in no doubt that the rash, unguarded, confused and heavily noxious and vitriolic attacks by Sen. Nwaoboshi, a serving senator and a very recent chairman of our great party are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party.

“And it is tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.

“The suspension, therefore, though obligatory has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and overzealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character,” he said.

He said that the senator’s actions might have suspiciously been induced by circumstances which defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.

“The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, to afford Sen. Nwaoboshi a fair hearing.

“It will also give him the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself, over his recent utterances and actions against the party and its leadership in the state.

“We urge all party faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity and harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great party,” Osuoza said.

